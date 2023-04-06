DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local healthcare organization is partnering with a children’s organization to help in closing the gap on food insecurity.

CareSource announced they are partnering with Children’s Hunger Alliance in an effort to expand the weekend meal program for certain children in need. A release says the partnership will benefit children that are in early childcare and head start programs around the state of Ohio and may not have the access to a meal when away from the school after hours.

“By working together, we will be able to improve access to meals for children when school meals are not available,” the release says. “Our partnership with Children’s Hunger Alliance enables many young Ohioans to have a consistent supply of nutritious food as part of their diet.”

Children who are in need at the facilities will have access to the boxes, which include two breakfast meals and three lunches or dinners.

“Having reliable access to food has a positive impact on the physical, mental, and emotional health of young children.”

To learn more about the program or to sign up, click here.