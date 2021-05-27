CareSource gives $96K grant to MCESC for early childhood education pilot program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — CareSource announced its $96,000 grant to the Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC) to help bring a new early childhood education pilot program to Ohio.

MCESC is partnering with Dr. Bruce Perry, the Neurosequential Network, and The Village Network (TVN) to develop the first trauma and neurobiologically-informed, replicable Neurosequential Model Preschool Program.

“We’re proud to partner with the MCESC and Dr. Perry to bring this pioneering program to Dayton children who may have otherwise fallen behind because of the challenges they’ve faced at a young age,” said Dan McCabe, CareSource Chief of Staff and CEO, CareSource Foundation.

The program will include preschool-aged children in kinship care, foster care or who have already moved through the adoption process.

The Neurosequential Model (NM) classroom provides support for children at risk for social, emotional and behavioral challenges. MCESC officials say their focus is on building resilience in their students and families.