CareSource Foundation awards grant to SICSA

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center has received a grant from CareSource to support their efforts to provide assistance for pet owners around the Miami Valley through the pandemic.

The SICSA Help Center offers pet food assistance, temporary placement and care of pets, and critical veterinary services for those affected by crisis situations such as domestic violence, temporary financial hardship, or hospitalization.

“There are many benefits to owning a pet – they can increase opportunities for exercise and socialization, provide physical health benefits, and can help manage loneliness and depression by providing valuable companionship,” said Jessie Sullivan, Director of Adoption and Placement Services, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. “We are excited about a partnership between SICSA and the CareSource Foundation, which we believe provides an opportunity to address the social determinants of health outside the traditional healthcare system.”

In the time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SICSA has provided pet food to owners and organizations on the front line, and has helped with animal placement in urgent cases. The facility is preparing for an increase in requests, as coronavirus cases are expected to surge in the state.

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than 1,500 grants and invested over $19 million in Ohio nonprofits.

“Health care is only one component in the complex lives of our consumers and community,” said Cathy Ponitz, Vice President, CareSource Foundation. “The CareSource Foundation enables us to transcend standard health care and reach into our local communities to better understand and solve social issues. Our grantees have become outstanding partners in our work to eradicate poverty and create healthier families and communities.”

