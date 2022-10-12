CareSource presenting a check for $2M to Dayton Children’s Hospital for their Behavioral Health building.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CareSource has donated $2 million to Dayton Children’s Hospital in support of a new building.

According to a release, the donation will be used for Dayton Children’s new behavioral health building, where inpatient beds for children in a behavioral health crisis, will nearly double.

The donation made by CareSource was made in honor of University of Dayton men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant’s daughter, Jayda Grant. Jayda died in May after battling mental health issues.

CareSource President and CEO Erhardt Preitauer says when it comes to children and behavioral health, it is important to be able to have access to resources.

“Working together to expand the behavioral health resources at Dayton Children’s not only honors the light and love Jayda and her family have brought to our community, it is paramount in addressing the whole health of our youngest community members,” Preitauer said.

Some of the other benefits the new building will include will be providing a customized outdoor space and combines inpatient, outpatient and crisis services into one building. The facility will also allow the expansion for specialized program development, as well as other advantages.

“We are so grateful to CareSource for its support and for shining a lot on this critically important issue,” President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, Debbie Feldman, says.

Anthony Grant and his wife, Christina Grant, released a statement on behalf of their family in reaction to the CareSource donation.

“We are very grateful to CareSource for their generous donation to support the expansion of the Dayton Children’s Behavioral Health Facility and their compassion towards our family by honoring the memory of our beloved daughter and sister, Jayda Danielle Grant.”

In 2021, over 200,000 youth CareSource members had an identified behavioral health diagnosis.

Dayton Children’s Hospital unveiled the original mental health facility in 2019. The Dayton Children’s project is expected to be completed in 2025.

If you would like to donate to the project, you can send them an email here.