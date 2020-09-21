CARES Act funds to give Miami Valley residents additional options if facing eviction

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The CDC, with the support of an executive order from President Donald Trump, postponed the eviction of some renters until the end of 2020. With $5 million in CARES Act funding, tenants in the Miami Valley have another avenue for getting help.

This funding will be allocated by the Montgomery County Commission and the CARES Act Community Service Block Grant will allocate funds for Darke, Greene and Preble County residents. This aid can be used for paying all rent owed and future rent extending to the end of the year.

All Montgomery County households at any income level are eligible for assistance.

The tenant must be able to answer “yes” to each of the five conditions below to qualify:

The tenant has used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing

One of the following is true: The tenant expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for calendar year The tenant was not required to report any income in 2019 to the IRS The tenant received an Economic Impact Payment under the CARES Act

The tenant is unable to pay the full rent owed due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, lay-offs or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses

The tenant is using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit

If evicted, the tenant would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter, or need to move into a new residence shared by other people

Tenants can apply for rental assistance online at miamivalleycap.org and paper applications are available in the lobby at 719 South Main Street in Dayton.

To be protected from eviction, tenants that meet the eligibility requirements should fill out and provide their landlord or property owner the Eviction Prevention Declaration.