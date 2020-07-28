Caregiver with Wright Field North Child Development Center tests positive for COVID-19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright Field North Child Development Center is closed temporarily after Wright-Patterson Air Force Base officials say a caregiver tested positive for coronavirus.

Parents are being notified and the facility will be deep cleaned before it reopens. Public Health is conducting contact tracing.

“The parents of the children in the caregiver’s class have been notified, and it was recommended that they self-quarantine and monitor their health for 14 days. Further decisions on operations at the facility will be determined when contact tracing is complete,” officials said in a statement on social media Tuesday.

The Wright Field South facility remains open and unaffected.