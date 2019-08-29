Caregiver indicted for death, abuse at group home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man is facing charges in connection with the death of a developmentally disabled man and the abuse of another man at a West Carrollton group home.

West Carrollton Police began investigating employees of a ResCare Inc. facility on Red Bluff Drive on February 15, 2018, after reports of patient abuse.

A 65-year-old resident had been injured and was being treated at the hospital.

That resident later died on March 5, 2018, at Kettering Medical Center from blunt force trauma, following injuries he sustained at the group home.

Further investigation determined that 29-year-old Erion D. Williams was responsible for the care of those residents and those injuries occurred while he was working.

Williams was indicted for:

One count of involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of patient abuse

One count of tampering with evidence

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he is scheduled to be arraigned on September 12, 2019, at 8:30 am.

