CareFlight transports victim after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was transported by CareFlight to a local hospital after being shot in Springfield Wednesday morning, police confirm.

Springfield Police confirm that officers responded to a person shot in the 100 block of Bassett Drive near S. Center Boulevard at around 6:30 am Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

CareFlight was called and transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on the condition of the man.

No suspect information has been released.

