SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A 2-year-old child found in a pool is being transported from Springfield to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

According to Springfield Police, dispatchers reportedly received an initial call from the mother of a child who the woman claimed was missing at 4:52 p.m. The mother allegedly called back at 4:56 p.m. to say the child had been found, but was in a pool in the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue in Springfield.

Police have only identified the child as a 2-year-old. The child was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, but is being taken from the hospital by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital in Dayton.

2 NEWS is working to learn the condition of the child.