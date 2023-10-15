CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash occurred on Sunday morning, requiring medical response.

CareFlight was called in to a car crash at the intersection of Detrick Jordan Pike and Folk Ream Road in German Township. The crash occurred around 8:21 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Clark County Post.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police and medics responded, including CareFlight.

The status of injuries is unknown.

