CareFlight pilots, nurses preparing for extreme winter weather; show behind-the-scenes preparations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ahead of the winter weather and possible storms, Premier Health’s CareFlight helicopter is making preparations to be able to respond safely to emergencies.

CareFlight can often be the difference between life and death for trauma victims in the Miami Valley and surrounding areas. CareFlight serves more than 450 agencies, within a 150 mile radius of Miami Valley Hospital.

The helicopter’s crew, which consists of a pilot and flight nurses, have to consider several factors before taking flight and they have to make life-altering decisions quickly

“We’re not doing any services to our community by making dangerous decisions and doing things that are unsafe,” said Nick Stevenson, a CareFlight pilot with more than 10 years of experience as an army helicopter pilot.

CareFlight can get a patient to Columbus from Dayton in 15 minutes or less. Life saving measures are happening in the body of the helicopter, while the pilot focuses on flying the machine at almost 200 miles per hour.

“You trust in your pilot that he’s making decisions that are in the best interest for everybody,” said Brad Hoops, a CareFlight nurse.

When temperatures drop to dangerous levels, those decisions become even more crtical

“A situation can become more severe more quickly because of the precipitation and the fog that we deal with,” said Stevenson.

The CareFlight crew follows strict FAA regulations for speed, flight conditions and even shift lengths. But winter weather can create some issues for these carefully formulated plans.

“Weather is a guessing game sometimes and it can do some unexpected things,” said Stevenson.

CareFlight also has a team of mobile ICU’s on the ground that can reach patients if needed to help complete the mission.

Both Stevenson and Hoops say they rely on their experience to help them navigate each new situation, and that the opportunity to save lives is what keeps them returning.

For more information on CareFlight, click here.