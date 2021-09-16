CareFlight on standby following two vehicle crash in Perry Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight is on standby following a two vehicle crash in Perry Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a minivan and a sedan were involved in a crash on Johnsville Brookville Road near Providence Pike. The minivan had four passengers and the sedan had two.

Authorities could not confirm whether anyone was injured as a result of the crash but did say CareFlight was on standby.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.

