MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A car flipped on its side after a single-vehicle crash in Moraine Thursday.

Moraine Police Department confirmed that crews were called to a crash on Blanchard Avenue. Police said a car hit several parked cars before flipping on its side.

CareFlight was at the scene along with the Moraine Fire Department. It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash.

