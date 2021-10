MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Miami County Tuesday.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the crash happened on Frederick Garland Road after 10 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles.

At least two people were injured in the crash. The conditions of the victims is not known at this time, however CareFlight is at the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on the accident and we will update this story as we receive more information.