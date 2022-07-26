MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A CareFlight helicopter crashed while responding to a four-vehicle crash in Milford Township on Tuesday.

According to Butler County Dispatch, a four-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 127 and Eaton Road on Tuesday morning. WLWT reported that one person is dead and at least three people have been injured.

A CareFlight helicopter was responding to the scene, however, dispatch reported that it crashed.

There is no word on the condition of the crew at this time.

