DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When there is a serious crash or medical emergency, the difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes, which is why CareFlight is often called to assist.

Now, Premier Health’s air medical service is celebrating four decades of saving lives in the Miami Valley.

Dana Zack started her career in the ICU at Miami Valley Hospital and would see flight nurses come in and out. “I just fell in love with it,” Zack said. “I knew it was what I wanted to do.“

CareFlight was established in 1983 and became the 65th air medical program in the country. In its first year, CareFlight completed 254 flights. Now, it goes on 1,600 air missions annually.

Around one third of CareFlight’s mission is response to the most traumatic scenes such as crashes, shootings and serious injuries.

“We ask them to perform a task under conditions that most people can’t imagine,” CareFlight Air Mobile Medical Director Dr. Randy Marriott, MD said.

Despite those difficult conditions, Zack says she couldn’t imagine having any other job.

“Just knowing that you are making a difference in somebody’s life,” she said. “What more can you ask for?”