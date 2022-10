Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight has been called to a crash in Springfield on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call for a crash on State Route 4 and Upper Valley Pike came in at 12:07 p.m. on Tuesday.

CareFlight has been called to the scene and serious injuries have been reported, said OSHP.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.