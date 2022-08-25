SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight has been called to Springfield after two cars collided Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, emergency crews were called to an accident on West National Road at 8:24 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two cars had crashed.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were injured, however, CareFlight was called to the scene.

The west side of West National Road is currently closed while crews work on the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.