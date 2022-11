CareFlight Helicopter in flight. (Photo provided by Premier Health)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight was called to a single-vehicle crash in Greene County Thursday night.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed near State Route 343 and Swimming Pool Road on Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, however, CareFlight was called to the scene.

The road was closed in that area for some time but it has since reopened.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time.