HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Careflight has brought some people to the hospital after a semi-truck crashed on I-70 eastbound, closing lanes and causing travelers significant delays.

According to Huber Heights dispatch, a semi-truck crashed on I-70 east by mile marker 35.6. It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

I-70 east was limited to a single lane, before the road was closed entirely, according to the Ohio DOT OHGO live traffic map. As of 944 am, traffic cameras showed that at least one lane had reopened.

Huber Heights Police said on Facebook that I-70 east will be severely congested for a mile before the off-ramp for SR 202. The I-75 northbound ramp to I-70 east has also been shut down.

Both crews and medics are on the scene, Huber Heights Dispatch said. It is currently unknown how many people were injured in the crash or what their condition is.

This incident remains under investigation.