CareFlight called to scene of Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD (WDTN)- Three people were injured in a crash in Springfield on Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 am at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Yellow Springs Road when a SUV and van collided.

According to Springfield police, the female driver of the SUV was ejected. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton via CareFlight.

2 males in the van were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Power in the area was also knocked out due to one of the cars hitting a power pole.

The intersection will be closed for a few hours as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say alcohol could be a factor.