CareFlight called to scene of Springfield crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WDTN/Kris Sproles

SPRINGFIELD (WDTN)- Three people were injured in a crash in Springfield on Sunday morning.

It happened around 11 am at the intersection of West Pleasant Street and Yellow Springs Road when a SUV and van collided.

According to Springfield police, the female driver of the SUV was ejected. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton via CareFlight.

2 males in the van were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Power in the area was also knocked out due to one of the cars hitting a power pole.

The intersection will be closed for a few hours as crews work to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say alcohol could be a factor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS