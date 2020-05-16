JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Jefferson Township Friday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the single vehicle crash happened just before 8:10 p.m. in the area of W. Third Street and North Diamond Mill Road. The truck involved overturned onto its side in the accident.
Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
- CareFlight called to scene of Jefferson Twp. crash, 1 injured
- Some D.C. lawmakers say the coronavirus relief HEROES Act isn’t very heroic
- House to vote on $3T COVID-19 relief bill
- Lawmakers debate on Heroes Act; Republicans and some Democrats go against bill