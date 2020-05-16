CareFlight called to scene of Jefferson Twp. crash, 1 injured

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Jefferson Township Friday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the single vehicle crash happened just before 8:10 p.m. in the area of W. Third Street and North Diamond Mill Road. The truck involved overturned onto its side in the accident.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.