1  of  2
Breaking News
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House CareFlight called to scene of Jefferson Twp. crash, 1 injured
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

CareFlight called to scene of Jefferson Twp. crash, 1 injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson Twp crash

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Jefferson Township Friday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the single vehicle crash happened just before 8:10 p.m. in the area of W. Third Street and North Diamond Mill Road. The truck involved overturned onto its side in the accident.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS