CareFlight called to scene of crash in Miami County

(Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that two vehicles were involved in an accident around 7:50 p.m. in the area of E. Peterson Road and Troy-Sidney Road.

CareFlight was called to the scene but officials could not immediately say if anyone was seriously injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

