Careflight called to scene of crash in Champaign County

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a crash in Champaign County Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday on W. County Line Road in Urbana Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 59-year-old man from Urbana was taken from the scene by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. That man is reportedly in serious condition, but considered stable.

The driver of the other vehicle ran from the scene.

Deputies from the Clark and Champaign County Sheriff’s Offices assisted Troopers in searching for that driver. Authorities searched the area for more than an hour.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter and K-9 teams from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Mechanicsburg Police Department assisted with the search as well.

Authorities eventually found the driver who ran away near railroad tracks in the area. Troopers say that driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released any possible charges related to the crash, or subsequent search.

