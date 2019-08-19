CareFlight called to rollover crash in Clay Township

CareFlight called to crash at U.S. 49 in Clay Township (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to a crash in Clay Township early Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 7 am on State Route 49 near Landis Road. State Route 49 was shut down in both directions so that CareFlight can land, but reopened shortly before 8 am.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash is a single-vehicle, rollover crash. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.