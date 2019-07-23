CareFlight called to head-on crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to a head-on crash in Urbana Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at around 9:25 am Tuesday on State Route 54 at Shortcut Road.

Urbana Fire and other medics were called to the scene, in addition to CareFlight.

No information has been released on the extent of any injuries or what caused the crash.

