GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Germantown left one person dead and sent someone to the hospital.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, first responders were called to the 9800 block of State Route 4 around 11:13 p.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found one person dead, police confirmed to 2 NEWS. Another person was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition.

The crash remains under investigation.