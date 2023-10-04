DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a Darke County crash that prompted a response from CareFlight on Wednesday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 705 for a crash around 6:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a red 2008 GMC Acadia was traveling north on U.S. 127 when it was struck head-on by a gray 2015 GMC Sierra traveling south.

The Acadia’s 27-year-old driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. The 41-year-old driver of the Sierra was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.