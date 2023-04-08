DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people went to the hospital Friday evening after a crash in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the 13400 block of Oswalt-Good Road in Fort Recovery at around 10:31 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Authorities were called for a report of a crash with injuries involving three minors.

Darke County authorities say a preliminary investigation showed a driver of a black 2010 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling northbound on Oswalt-Good Road, just to the north of Van Kirk Road. The driver of the Cavalier is believed to have lost control after going over a hill, where the vehicle is suspected to have driven off of the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

Police say in the release that the preliminary investigation shows the vehicle is believed to have began to roll in a field “multiple times” before stopping.

The driver, along with two passengers, were believed to be inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver and front seat passenger were ejected from the Cavalier. The back seat passenger was able to free themselves without mechanical means.

All three of the juveniles were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a suspected contributing factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.