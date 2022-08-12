TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has been called to a crash in Trotwood after a vehicle and a dump truck collided.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a dump truck collided with another vehicle by the intersection of Little Richmond Road and Diamond Mill Road in Trotwood. Authorities said the crash happened around 11:49 a.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter was called to the scene.

Our 2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner is also on the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding to the crash.