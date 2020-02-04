Careflight called to crash on S.R. 235 in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured, including one transported to the hospital via medical helicopter, after a crash in Xenia early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 235 in Xenia just after midnight Tuesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital as a result of the crash, including one who was taken via Careflight.

According to officials, both people have non-life threatening injuries and are stable.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.