DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to a crash involving a horse and a car in Darke County Tuesday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS the crash happened on U.S. 36 at Arcanum Bears Mill Road just after 7 a.m. CareFlight transported at least one victim.

The cause of the crash has not been made known at this time. Crews are still at the scene.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.