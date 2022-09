BETHEL TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Bethel Township on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a car collided on an overpass at State Route 4 and Enon Road around 9 p.m.

OSHP reported that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

It is unknown at this time how many people were injured, however, CareFlight was called to the scene of the crash.

What led up to the crash is unknown at this time.