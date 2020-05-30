GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Greene County Friday evening.
The Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 6 p.m. on I-675 southbound near Feedwire Road.
All lanes of I-675 southbound had to be shut down in the area in order for CareFlight to land. A driver was taken to the hospital and we’re told they were responsive, though officials could not speak to the severity of their injuries.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this story as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Crews responding to reports of fire at Butter Cafe
- Live updates: George Floyd protests grow in cities across the U.S.
- CareFlight called to crash in Greene County, 1 hospitalized
- Georgia teen pens 300 letters urging elected officials to protect prisoners from coronavirus
- Partial to Pie Bakery damaged multiple times in recent weeks