CareFlight called to crash in Greene County, 1 hospitalized

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called to the scene of a crash in Greene County Friday evening.

The Xenia post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 6 p.m. on I-675 southbound near Feedwire Road.

All lanes of I-675 southbound had to be shut down in the area in order for CareFlight to land. A driver was taken to the hospital and we’re told they were responsive, though officials could not speak to the severity of their injuries.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

