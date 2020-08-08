Careflight called to crash in Darke County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a serious-injury crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened just before 11:00 this morning on Beamsville-Webster Road near Boyer Road.

According to police, a motorcycle traveling east on Beamsville-Webster Road struck a Polaris Ranger that was attempting to make a left hand turn.

Police say the motorcycle’s passenger was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight and the motorcycle driver was taken to Wayne Hospital.

The driver of the Polaris Ranger was treated and released at the scene.

