CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital by CareFlight after a motorcycle crash in Clark County on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday on Gerlaugh Road near Lake Road.

One person was taken to the hospital via CareFlight, however, their condition is unknown.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.