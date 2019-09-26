Live Now
Acting intel boss to speak; Dems call complaint ‘disturbing’

Careflight called to Clark Co crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CareFlight_celebrates_35_years_0_20180622214734

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a crash in Moorefiled Township just before 9 am Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS two cars crashed at the intersection of Route 4 and Moorefield Road causing heavy damage and a person was possibly trapped in one of the vehicles.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene working to learn more. We will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS