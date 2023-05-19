DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — CareFlight was called to respond to a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County.

Darke County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement and first responders were sent to the scene of a crash in the 3600 block of State Route 49 South in Arcanum around 3:30 p.m. Crews were originally responding in reference to a report that people were injured following a crash.

Law enforcement says the preliminary investigation shows many vehicles headed northbound on SR 49 were slowing their vehicles because of a stopped vehicle. The stopped vehicle was trying to pull into a private driveway.

During the process of vehicles slowing down and the vehicle trying to turn into the driveway, the driver of a blue 2001 Dodge pickup truck is believed to have failed to maintain assured clear distance.

The driver of the Dodge struck a maroon 2020 Jeep SUV. After the initial crash, the 2020 Jeep struck a silver 2007 Jeep SUV. The 2007 Jeep hit a gold 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

Drivers of the Dodge, 2007 Jeep and Chevy were all treated for any injuries and released at the scene. Passengers of the Chevy were also treated and released at the scene. CareFlight was called and took the driver of the 2020 Jeep to Miami Valley Hospital, where they have been listed in fair condition. The passenger of the 2020 Jeep went to Wayne HealthCare by ambulance.

Police cited the driver of the Dodge for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.