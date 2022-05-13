GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Careflight was called to the scene after three cars collided in German Township.

At least one person was trapped in a three-car collision on the 1400 block of West County Line Road, a sergeant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Careflight was on the scene, but it is unknown how many people are injured or how badly they were hurt. The sheriff on the scene said at least one victim was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

This portion of West County Line Road is closed while crews work on the scene.

The call came in at 8:08 am, OSP said, and several crews responded. In addition to OSP, the Clark County Sheriff’s office, fire and EMS were on the scene to assist.