DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital via CareFlight after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County on Monday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 49 on Monday, July 25 around 5 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Ford F-150 driven by a 27-year-old man was traveling southbound on SR 49 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. The man traveled into the path of a 2010 Peterbilt semi driven by a 23-year-old man going eastbound. Both vehicles went off the right side of SR 47 and struck an electric pole.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from his vehicle and was treated at the scene by Ansonia Rescue. He was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. There is no word on his condition at this time.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.