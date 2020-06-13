CareFlight called following Piqua crash

PIQUA, Ohio (Troy Daily News) — CareFlight was called to transport the victim of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Piqua overnight.

Piqua police, fire, and medics were called to the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue around 2:55 a.m. for a reported crash.

The 17 year old female victim, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was removed from her car by Piqua firefighters where she was transported to a landing zone in the old Kroger/K-Mart parking lot where CareFlight was dispatched to fly her to a Dayton hospital.

According to Piqua police reports, the female, whose name has not been released, was northbound on Glenwood Ave. when she apparently swerved in an attempt to miss an animal in the roadway. She then crossed left of center, striking a parked SUV head-on.

The victims’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Piqua police are continuing to investigate the crash.