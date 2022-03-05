SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought by CareFlight to the hospital after a single-car crash Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the scene of a crash on Fold Ream Road to discover a pickup truck in a creek off the side of the road. Authorities from Clark County said the truck was traveling southbound on Folk Ream Road when the driver went left of center, crashing into the nearby ditch with a creek running through it.

The driver hit the windshield, and was CareFlighted to Miami Valley hospital to treat his injuries. Authorities said the driver is in stable condition.

Authorities do not know what may have caused the crash, and officers are still investigating the scene.