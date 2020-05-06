CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight was called Tuesday evening after a tree limb fell on a child in Champaign County.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 7:30 p.m.
It is unclear at this time if the child has been seriously injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
- CareFlight called after tree limb falls on child in Champaign County
- Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary on June 23
- Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote
- US lawmakers look to expand access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries