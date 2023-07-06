DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car went airborne off a highway ramp Thursday, crashing into multiple lanes of the highway below.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car was driving west on State Route 63 in Monroe when it went airborne, flying off the ramp and landing first in the northbound lanes of I-75 before striking the median and coming to rest in the southbound lanes.

The Monroe Police Department reported that a medical helicopter has landed on the scene. At this time, it is unknown how many people may have been injured in the crash.

This is the fifth in a series of crashes on I-75 to occur on Thursday, July 6.

(Monroe Police Department)

(Monroe Police Department)