DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a tractor in Darke County Friday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, two people were hit by a tractor on the 13000 block of Versailles Drive just before 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The status of the injuries have yet to be released, but Medical CareFlight was called to the scene to transport the victims to a local hospital. Authorities have also yet to release the names of the victims.

No further information has been provided.

