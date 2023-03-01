DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? The Dayton Police Department is looking to hire new recruits.

According to the City of Dayton, recruits make $24.91 an hour, with a raise to $29.48 an hour upon appointment to Police Officer. Applicants must be able to pass an entry-level assessment as well as a physical fitness assessment. after this, recruits will be assigned to the Dayton Police Academy which will teach them the skills necessary to be a police officer.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old to take the entry-level examination and be at least 21 years old upon completion of the academy.

For more information on the required assessments, or to apply for this position online, click here.