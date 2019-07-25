Care Center Dayton cuts ribbon on new veterinary hospital

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Care Center Dayton held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning at its new veterinary hospital on Clyo Road.

Visitors toured the hospital, which features state-of-the-art equipment such as an MRI and CT Scanner.

The Center says it will meet the need for more after-hours care and specialty services.

“The Dayton community has expanded so much in pet care and the demand for advanced veterinary care has been so great that we wanted to answer that demand,” says Dr. Doug Hoffman, President of Care Center Dayton.

The hospital employs 11 doctors and 40 support staff members.

