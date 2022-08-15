DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The next time you head to your favorite brewery to grab a pint, you may notice the price going up — that’s because a key ingredient is getting harder to find.

Colin Barnhart, sales and product manager at Lock 27 Brewing and Taproom, said, “We’re brewing beer today, we’re brewing beer next week, we’re going to be brewing beer the week after, so we’ve got a lot of beer in the tanks, a lot of beer to be made.”

Those are the words you like to hear if you are a beer fan, but the sentiment might not last too long. Thanks to a disruption in industrial carbon dioxide manufacturing, a ripple effect could be felt at the bar. Carbon dioxide is the most important ingredient for a brewery, and for Dayton’s Lock 27 Brewing and Taproom that is no different.

Barnhart said, “CO2 runs everything in our brewhouse from actually running the brew system, to packaging the beer, kegging the beer, putting it in cans, we need CO2 for everything to do.”

The shortage could impact the economy in the months to come if supply continues to get scarcer, causing less beer output and higher prices.

“Not just for us, restaurants and bars all across Dayton,” Barnhart said. “We got about 200 accounts that we service regularly who all need gas to produce and serve the great pints of beer that you drink.”

While Lock 27 is currently in a good situation, they are still monitoring the supply chain in case the shortage does get worse.

Barnhart said, “As of right now we have no issues with the gas. If it does become an issue we will work with Airgas who we get our supply from in Dayton. Kind of see what they are projecting for the next quarter or the next year.”

Barnhart said one reason they have not felt the shortage is because they buy in bulk and have months of inventory on hand.