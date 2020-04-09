Caravan parade thanks Miami Valley Hospital South workers

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people in Centerville joined together to thank healthcare workers with a caravan parade on Thursday.

Cars were decked out with signs and balloons as they traveled around Miami Valley Hospital South.

“To support all of our doctors and nurses and everyone on the front lines taking care of everyone here in Dayton,” parade participant Lona Houpt said.

It was an easy choice for those participating to take a little time out of their afternoons to join in the parade.

“We’re all thinking of them and we appreciate what they do,” parade participant Suzie Kreusch said. “They all have families too and they’re leaving their home while we’re staying home. We just can’t say thank you enough.”

That appreciation provided a little hope to hospital staff working during difficult times.

“It’s wonderful work, it’s our calling, it’s what we do everyday, but it is so wonderful to be recognized in this way by our community,” Miami Valley Hospital South president Joann Ringer said.

It shows that a just a few laps around the hospital, can mean so much.

Ringer said the best thing people at home can do to show support for their local hospital staff is to follow state health guidelines and practice social distancing.