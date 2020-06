In this June 1, 2020, photo provided by the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, Bishop Mark Seitz, center, kneels with other demonstrators at Memorial Park holding a Black Lives Matter sign in El Paso, Texas. Pope Francis called Seitz unexpectedly after he was photographed at the protest. (Fernie Ceniceros/Catholic Diocese of El Paso via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Caravan for Unity has planned a protest to voice support for social justice and a community dialogue via Zoom for June 13 and June 14.

The protest Saturday, June 13, will take place at the Dayton Cultural Center at 2 p.m. Cars should gather near the Third Street Peace Bridge.

Sunday, June 14, a community dialogue will be held on Zoom called “Race Amity/Interdependence Day – A Call for Ongoing Action” at 2:30 p.m.